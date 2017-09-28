Pamela Anderson Shares Tearful ‘Goodbye Hef’ Video

Pamela Anderson shared a tearful video and tribute to Hugh Hefner on Instagram this morning. The Playboy founder passed away on Wednesday at the age of 91.

Hef launched her career when he put her on the cover of Playboy in October of 1989.

They remained close over the years, and she thanked him for always believing in her and for being there for her kids.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.