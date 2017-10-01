Lovable Pooch Takes Fans Inside ‘Pups in the Park’

By Brian Tinsman

“Pups in the Park” is one of the greatest promotions on the Washington Nationals’ schedule, and Saturday night was the final time to take Fido and Snoopy to the ballpark for the 2017 season.

To get a true behind-the-scenes look, Fresh FM turned its Instagram (@947freshfm) over to a local Labrador named Viking (@vikingthelab), who served as a “Special Good-Boy Correspondent” for the night’s festivities.

Check out his great adventures finding Nats puppy love:

Hi! My name is Viking and I'm your Special Good-Boy Correspondent for tonight's #PupsInThePark! Keep your eyes on the @947freshfm account today for the latest news on the best doggos and cutest puppers at @nationals Park. –Viking, @vikingthelab A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on Sep 30, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

Viking was adopted from the Friends of Homeless Animals shelter in September. Yes, he is quite cross-eyed, which makes his world double the fun!

Despite his easy-going nature, this was Viking’s first trip to Washington, D.C., and definitely his first baseball game.

So how do the Nats pull off an event like this? There’s a special section for dogs and their owners to buy seats, partitioned off from the rest of the main level concourse. If a dog has to use the bathroom, there’s turf rolled out into squares that resemble a backyard. If a dog’s human needs to use the bathroom or get food, there are people there to puppy-sit until they return.

Viking wasn’t the only dog who dressed for the occasion! Lots of pups showed up in Nats gear, while a few sported outfits ranging from Pirates fans to dinosaurs. Here are a few other dogs from section 140, via our sister station 106.7 The Fan (@1067thefan):

Before the last out of the game, Viking made a few friends, ate a few French fries and learned that the seats can fold up on you if you don’t sit still! Great job, Viking: