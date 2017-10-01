Play Can’t Beat Kelly to See Halsey, PARTYNEXTDOOR & Charli XCX

Listen to The Tommy Show at 6:10 and 7:10 a.m. for your chance to win $100 when you play Can’t Beat Kelly this week! Win or lose, everyone who plays will take home a pair of tickets to see the Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour — starring Halsey and special guests PARTYNEXTDOOR and Charli XCX — October 9 at the Capital One Arena.

Win and you will automatically be qualified to win the grand prize — a pair of meet and greet passes to meet Halsey the night of the show!

Tickets are on sale now but get up close and personal with 94.7 Fresh FM all this week.

Courtesy of Capitol Music Group

COMPLETE CONTEST RULES