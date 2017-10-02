Musician Tom Petty Dead at 66

Update: Tom Petty has died, CBS News confirms.

Tom Petty was rushed to the hospital after he was found unconscious, not breathing and in cardiac arrest at his Malibu home Sunday night, law enforcement sources tell TMZ.

TMZ reports the 66-year-old musician had no brain activity when he arrived at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital, and he was placed on life support. In an update, TMZ says “a decision was made to pull life support.”

Petty finished off an extensive tour at the Hollywood Bowl last week.

