The White House is Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The White House was lit up with pink lights Sunday night to mark the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

First Lady Melania Trump shared her view from inside.

She also issued a statement encouraging women to speak to their health care providers about mammograms and other methods of early detection to reduce the risk of breast cancer.

The White House was first lit with pink lights to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month by President Bush in 2008.

 

