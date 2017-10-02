Tom Petty Dead at 66

Tom Petty, rock legend and frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, died on Monday night, his family announced.

The musician was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night after he was found unconscious, not breathing and in cardiac arrest in his Malibu home, law enforcement sources told TMZ. TMZ said Petty had no brain activity when he arrived at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital, and he was taken off life support.

The musician concluded his Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers 40th Anniversary Tour just last week with three sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl.

Tom Petty's last set list pic.twitter.com/3vYUjKB05y — John Hendrickson (@JohnGHendy) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty sold more than 80 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling musicians of all time https://t.co/2icjzbe4In pic.twitter.com/324fSJTRqS — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers formed in 1976 and rose to prominence with hits like “American Girl,” “Breakdown,” “I Won’t Back Down” and more. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

Petty was also a member of the 1980s group the Traveling Wilburys with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne.

