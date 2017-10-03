The Cast of Mean Girls Reunites for a Cause

It’s been over a decade since every millennial girl’s favorite movie, Mean Girls, but their loyal fans recognize October third as, “Mean Girls Day.” In the film it is the day Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron what day it was in math class.

Mean Girls’ stars Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese and Jonathan Bennett reunited to make a video commemorating the day and asking their fans to help them help others.

“If every fan just gave $3 in honor of October 3rd, just $3, we would hit our goal of $300,000 in no time,” says Jonathan Bennett who played Aaron Samuels in the film.

IT’S OCTOBER 3RD. Happy Mean Girls Day. This year please join us in helping the victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas by visiting Gofundme.com/October3 and donating to the families of the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. Thank you in advance! A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Oct 3, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

The “Mean Girls for Las Vegas,” GoFundMe campaign money will go to the National Compassion Fund to benefit victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The creative video montage also includes Mean Girls movie slang and gives fans a look at what their fave characters would look like now.

Helping others is so fetch!

Follow Britt and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Britt and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.