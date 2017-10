Charlie Puth has released a new single titled “How Long.”

The cut comes from the “Attention” singer’s highly anticipated sophomore album VoiceNotes.

“How long has this been going on?” Puth asks on the hook. “You been creeping up on me, while you calling me baby, how long has this been going on?”

