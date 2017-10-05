Loudon County Man Invents ‘Bangin’ App to Rival Tinder

A Sterling, VA man is attempting to rival Tinder with the launch of his new “Bangin” dating app.

Rajdeep Junnarkar told the Loudon Times-Mirror that the app could primarily be used as a dating app but that people could also use it to meet new friends who live nearby.

Users upload a single photo of themselves with no personal information or location. Similar to apps such as Tinder, users can swipe right in real time if interested in striking up a conversation, and swipe left if not. A new feature is currently in production where users can record a short, Vine-like video clip to use as their profile.

Junnarkar said he came up with the name “Bangin” because he wanted something to convey that the app is “excellent or awesome.” He also said he’s had some success so far with hundreds of people already signed up to use it. He held a launch party at Matchbox last week and is hoping to spread the word in the DC area before expanding.



