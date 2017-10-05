Netflix to Raise Cost of Monthly Subscription

Your Netflix bill — or your aunt’s, old roommate’s, friend’s, ex-boyfriend’s or parents’ — is about to go up.
All Nexflix subscribers will see their monthly subscription increase come October 19.
The standard plan will jump from $9.99 per month to $10.99, while the premium plan will go from $11.99 per month to $13.99.
If you’re not a Netflix customer and want to sign up, you’ll be stuck with the new prices. If you’re a subscriber who’s not down with the price bump, remember you can cancel your month-to-month subscription at any time.
(h/t Entertainment Weekly)
