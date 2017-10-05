Scott Disick to Host Sugar Factory Grand Opening at Pentagon City

Lord Scott Disick will be making an appearance in Arlington, VA next week.

Go hang out with Lord Disick next week at the Sugar Factory Pentagon City #kuwtk A post shared by Mark Wilkins (@dccelebrityone) on Oct 4, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

He’s hosting the grand opening of the Sugar Factory at Pentagon City on Thursday, October 12 at 7pm.

“The food at Sugar Factory American Brasserie is a treat for all, offering guests a one-of-a-kind dining experience, serving decadent and tasty fare to satisfy any craving. Created by a team of world-class chefs, the signature menu offers everything from pancakes and sweet and savory crepes to salads, burgers and pizzas, all available throughout the day. Sugar Factory also offers spiked adult beverages made with premium spirits, including Sugar Factory’s signature 36-ounce alcohol-infused smoking candy goblets, all of which are available without alcohol for the kids.”

Here are some photos of their sweet treats.

Not your average milkshake. 🥓🍔#SugarFactory #Milkshake #Burger #Miami | 📸 @foodyfetish A post shared by Sugar Factory Official (@thesugarfactory) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.