Scott Disick to Host Sugar Factory Grand Opening at Pentagon City

Filed Under: Dana, Dana's Dirt, Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, Scott Disick
Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Sugarfactory American Brassiere in Rosemont Chicago

Lord Scott Disick will be making an appearance in Arlington, VA next week.

Go hang out with Lord Disick next week at the Sugar Factory Pentagon City #kuwtk

A post shared by Mark Wilkins (@dccelebrityone) on

He’s hosting the grand opening of the Sugar Factory at Pentagon City on Thursday, October 12 at 7pm.

“The food at Sugar Factory American Brasserie is a treat for all, offering guests a one-of-a-kind dining experience, serving decadent and tasty fare to satisfy any craving. Created by a team of world-class chefs, the signature menu offers everything from pancakes and sweet and savory crepes to salads, burgers and pizzas, all available throughout the day. Sugar Factory also offers spiked adult beverages made with premium spirits, including Sugar Factory’s signature 36-ounce alcohol-infused smoking candy goblets, all of which are available without alcohol for the kids.”

Here are some photos of their sweet treats.

Not your average milkshake. 🥓🍔#SugarFactory #Milkshake #Burger #Miami | 📸 @foodyfetish

A post shared by Sugar Factory Official (@thesugarfactory) on

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.

More from Dana McKay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

The District Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live