Justin Timberlake Designs New Trucker Jacket for Levis

By Robyn Collins

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Levi’s trucker jacket, the brand asked pop superstar Justin Timberlake to help give the staple a redesign. He shared a couple of photos of the new piece via Instagram.

Timberlake posted, “For the 50th bday of the trucker jacket, @Levis asked me to redesign one. I did and ever since, it’s been my favorite drinking buddy. 🍻👌🏻 #Denim #Flannel #LiveInLevis.”

The jacket features a Hank Williams patch that says, “Why don’t you mind your own business.”

Timberlake has some experience as a clothing designer, having launched the William Rast brand with Trace Ayala in 2005.

Check out the Timberlake-redesigned Levis trucker jacket below: