Ariana Grande just made a drastic hair color change.

She showed off her new look Saturday on Instagram.

It’s gray… or grey as she spells it.

btw i (it's grey) A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Oct 7, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

Fans on Twitter are kind of freaking out over it. Some are even speculating that it means she’s about to release new music.

ariana wouldn’t just dye her hair gray for no reason, somethings happening and it’s going to be big. pic.twitter.com/haKgPdpdLG — SpOokY CArLiE 🎃 (@grandeslatest) October 9, 2017

*Ariana puts on a gray wig*

Y’all: OMG AG4 IS COMING! THE START OF A NEW ERA!!!! — katerina (@butterfIyagb) October 8, 2017

ariana: wears a gray wig because she wants to and it’s halloween month cupcakes: hold my pumpkin spice latte… a new music video is coming — jahn (@wedecideit) October 8, 2017

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.