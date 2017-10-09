Nose Hair Extensions are the New Beauty Trend

Just when you thought this year could not get any weirder, the latest beauty trend ups the ante. Nostril hair extensions are viral on the internet and receiving mixed reviews.
It all started with a woman placing her false lashes on her nostrils and creating the hashtag #NoseHairExtensions. Many are trying it out as a joke. You must admit the idea is fascinating if anything.
Hopefully this trend stays on the internet.
I may try these for Halloween or maybe a first date. Would you?
