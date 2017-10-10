Mandy Moore Reveals Code Word for Jack’s Death on ‘This Is Us’

Mandy Moore was on the “Today” show Tuesday morning and she told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb that the circumstances surrounding Jack’s death on “This Is Us” are so secret that they had to use a code word for it on the set.

She said the burned down house was built an hour and a half outside of LA and that cast and crew were required to refer to the scene as “the marble” so that nobody would know what they were talking about.

“Listen, we’ve all been holding on to this secret for like a year and a half now. And when we actually shot that, they built the outside of the house about an hour and a half outside of L.A.,” Moore explained. “All of our signs that normally say ‘TIU’ around town to sort of show the crew where we’re filming, it was a completely different word to throw people off in case someone was being followed to set. I was like, ‘I’ve never been a part of something like this before.’”

She said even she doesn’t know all of the answers about her character and the story line. She also revealed it takes over three hours for her to be transformed to the older Rebecca.

