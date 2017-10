During Monday’s Tommy Show Live, Tommy McFly met a young Nats fan named Sam with a sign saying “Fly the Curly W” and inadvertently started a Twitter war.

Listen to Tommy explain what happened when a Cubs fan got into the replies:

And catch up on the tweetstorm below:

We’ve been flying the W since before your franchise started playing in Montreal. Get your own traditions @Nationals fans #FlyTheW #GoCubsGo — Adam Hainsfurther (@Hainsfurther) October 9, 2017

I think DC has been using the W, Curly or otherwise for many decades pic.twitter.com/jYFzt3D4NY — Marlene Koenig 🇺🇸 (@royalmusing) October 9, 2017

Ok. Cubs have been using a W flag to signal wins for 80 years. The Cubs W flag has its own wiki: https://t.co/JS90PEOpPz — Adam Hainsfurther (@Hainsfurther) October 9, 2017

not only that … these headlines are from WAPO from 20w,30s, 61 Notice the name of team even though officially Senators. pic.twitter.com/t30I9InNXj — Marlene Koenig 🇺🇸 (@royalmusing) October 9, 2017

Not the point. We’re talking about “Fly the W” a phrase thats been in the Chicago sports lexicon far longer than the Nats have existed — Adam Hainsfurther (@Hainsfurther) October 9, 2017

These headlines are from the WashPost from 20s,30s&61. What does it say NATIONALS … 🙂 pic.twitter.com/ejgWebSKV1 — Marlene Koenig 🇺🇸 (@royalmusing) October 9, 2017

You’re clearly not getting the point. Adios — Adam Hainsfurther (@Hainsfurther) October 9, 2017

Oh I am, .. you are dealing with a reference librarian who loves share the facts. — Marlene Koenig 🇺🇸 (@royalmusing) October 9, 2017

Listening to @TommyMcFLY now. Let's be real. The 1924 sleeve patch and cap logo of the World Series Washington Senators was the block W pic.twitter.com/2JRqJnM3RV — TALK NATS ⚾ (@TalkNats2) October 10, 2017

Cubs gonna be flying the L in Chicago tonight. #FlyTheCurlyW #OnePursuit pic.twitter.com/QaSItDWc2i — Navy Yard Nats (@NavyYardNats) October 9, 2017

Even the Grays pic.twitter.com/BlYS76GjYJ — Brent Orr (@brentorr) October 9, 2017

Read up on the Nationals’ playoffs performance at sister station 106.7 The Fan.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram