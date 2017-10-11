Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein in Snapchat Rant

While actresses like Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie continue to come out of the woodwork to confess that they too were harassed or assaulted by Harvey Weinstein, Lindsay Lohan has taken to Snapchat to defend him.

In a now deleted Snapchat rant, Lindsay said she’s worked with him many times and he never did anything to her. She said she feels bad for him and that what’s happening to him is wrong. She also thinks his wife should stand up for him and stick by him.

What is she thinking?

And yes, I noticed the fake British accent too!

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.