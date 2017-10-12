Jason Momoa Apologizes for ‘Tasteless Comment’ About Rape

An old video of “Game of Thrones” season one star Jason Momoa is going viral on social media.

The video was taken at San Diego Comic-Con on July 21, 2011, but it’s just now circulating on social media.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke and David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and George R.R. Martin were sitting in on HBO’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ panel at Comic-Con when Momoa made the disturbing comment.

tw: rape a horrific clip of jason momoa saying he loved working on #gameofthrones bc he "got to rape beautiful women." men are trash. pic.twitter.com/K2RBmsWEt6 — elizabeth (@peeanofreek) October 12, 2017

“But as far as Sci-Fi and Fantasy, I love that genre,” Momoa says in the video. “There’s so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat, and get away with it, and rape beautiful women.”

The audience erupts into laughter as many of the people on the panel put their heads in their hands.

Since an outpouring of criticism on social media, Momoa has apologized via Instagram, saying “I made a truly tasteless comment.”

I APOLOGISE Aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

Reactions on Twitter ranged from shock to disgust to resignation.

I shoulda known Jason Momoa was too fine to be worth a damn. Wow. https://t.co/EmuqEsknzo — king crissle (@crissles) October 12, 2017

AHAHAHAHAHA! Brilliant. Rape beautiful women. Funny. Funny stuff. *jumps off the planet* https://t.co/APbEEvdWFO — amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) October 12, 2017

People defending Jason Momoa by saying the clip is super old – he still said those things, whether it was today or 5 years ago. Disgusting. — Anne Dolinschek (@AnneDoli) October 12, 2017

Female fantasy fans to Jason Momoa: we wanted to believe you weren't typical male trash. We wanted it so, so much. pic.twitter.com/jvRZr1tG5E — Leigh Cuen (@La__Cuen) October 12, 2017

me: sees jason momoa trending

me after seeing why he's trending: pic.twitter.com/xCzh1eNnqT — mediWOKEr (@strugglations) October 12, 2017

It doesn't matter whether or not Jason Momoa apologized or not there's nothing funny about sexual assault. — #TeamMiley (@simply_cyrus07) October 12, 2017

and allllllllllllll the laughter in the audience is what we mean when we say rape culture. https://t.co/YR645XyLnP — wikipedia brown (@eveewing) October 12, 2017

Lesson: Inappropriate "jokes" create a culture in which sexual assault and harassment thrive. We & #jasonmomoa have to do & be better. https://t.co/8s0GtIbAGn — D-Dub (@silkyd67) October 12, 2017

