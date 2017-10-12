‘Game of Thrones’ Star Said He Loved Getting to ‘Rape Beautiful Women’ on Show

An old video of “Game of Thrones” season one star Jason Momoa is going viral on social media.

The video was taken at San Diego Comic-Con on July 21, 2011, but it’s just now circulating on social media.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke and David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and George R.R. Martin were sitting in on HBO’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ panel at Comic-Con when Momoa made the disturbing comment.

tw: rape a horrific clip of jason momoa saying he loved working on #gameofthrones bc he "got to rape beautiful women." men are trash. pic.twitter.com/K2RBmsWEt6 — elizabeth (@peeanofreek) October 12, 2017

“But as far as Sci-Fi and Fantasy, I love that genre,” Momoa says in the video. “There’s so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat, and get away with it, and rape beautiful women.”

The audience erupts into laughter as many of the people on the panel put their heads in their hands.

Reactions on Twitter range from shock to disgust to resignation.

I shoulda known Jason Momoa was too fine to be worth a damn. Wow. https://t.co/EmuqEsknzo — king crissle (@crissles) October 12, 2017

Female fantasy fans to Jason Momoa: we wanted to believe you weren't typical male trash. We wanted it so, so much. pic.twitter.com/jvRZr1tG5E — Leigh Cuen (@La__Cuen) October 12, 2017

me: sees jason momoa trending

me after seeing why he's trending: pic.twitter.com/xCzh1eNnqT — mediWOKEr (@strugglations) October 12, 2017

It doesn't matter whether or not Jason Momoa apologized or not there's nothing funny about sexual assault. — #TeamMiley (@simply_cyrus07) October 12, 2017

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram