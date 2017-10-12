‘Game of Thrones’ Star Said He Loved Getting to ‘Rape Beautiful Women’ on Show

An old video of “Game of Thrones” season one star Jason Momoa is going viral on social media.
The video was taken at San Diego Comic-Con on July 21, 2011, but it’s just now circulating on social media.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke and David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and George R.R. Martin were sitting in on HBO’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ panel at Comic-Con when Momoa made the disturbing comment.
“But as far as Sci-Fi and Fantasy, I love that genre,” Momoa says in the video. “There’s so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat, and get away with it, and rape beautiful women.”
The audience erupts into laughter as many of the people on the panel put their heads in their hands.
Reactions on Twitter range from shock to disgust to resignation.
