Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Rumored to be Announcing Engagement Soon

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the cusp of announcing plans to wed?

A number of sources, and The Daily Beast, believe the British royal and American actress are already secretly engaged and waiting until the opportune time to go public.

A Markle insider tells Us Weekly the couple will make an official announcement “soon.”

Based on interviews with various sources, the magazine thinks the announcement will be made after Markle wraps her seventh — and possibly final — season of “Suits” in November.

“It’d be a security nightmare to do it sooner,” the insider told US Weekly. “She’d be followed everywhere!”

After all, Prince William and Duchess Kate got engaged during a 2010 trip to Kenya but didn’t reveal it until a month had passed.

