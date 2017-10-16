PHOTO: Ed Sheeran Breaks Right Arm in Accident

Ed Sheeran has broken his right arm in a bicycle accident, according to a photo he posted on Instagram Monday morning.

“Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident,” he wrote in the caption.

“I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x”

The 26-year-old is currently on a break from his world tour, but he was set to resume with a show in Taipei next week and has another 14 dates scheduled this year, BBC reports.

The singer is known for playing his shows solo, without a backing band.

Get well soon Ed!

