Save the Date for Our 6th Annual Not So Silent Night

94.7 Fresh FM proudly presents the return of Not So Silent Night – November 30 at the Fillmore Silver Spring – featuring Andy Grammer and Rachel Platten! More incredible acts will be announced soon!
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20, through Live Nation, Ticketmaster and the Fillmore Silver Spring box office.
WHAT: 6th Annual Not So Silent Night
WHO: Andy Grammer, Rachel Platten
WHEN: November 30, 2017
WHERE: The Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, Md. 20910
HOW: Win tickets by listening to 94.7 Fresh FM or buy them online starting Friday, October 20, through Live Nation, Ticketmaster and the Fillmore Silver Spring box office
Check out photo galleries, exclusive interviews and more from night one and two of Not So Silent Nights 2016.
ANDY GRAMMER
RACHEL PLATTEN
