Pop star Sia has announced a Christmas album dropping in November, “Everday Is Christmas.”

Check out the album cover and tracklist via Sia’s Twitter below:

Sia's making your holidays brighter with 'Everyday Is Christmas,' out 11/17 🎅 – Team Sia pic.twitter.com/JSVf1c7GbK — sia (@Sia) October 16, 2017

Fans can pre-order the album starting on October 30.

You'll be able to pre-order "Everyday Is Christmas" beginning on 10/30. Stay tuned & prepare for many goodies along the way 🎀 – Team Sia — sia (@Sia) October 16, 2017

The holidays just got a bit sweeter, thanks to Sia.

Definitely looking forward to this Christmas album by the insane talent that is @Sia ! #EverydayIsChristmas https://t.co/VqyhGegZhz — £〽️ (@EmilioFdz97) October 16, 2017

