Starbucks Reportedly Releasing a Zombie Frappuccino

While nothing will ever top the hype that surrounded the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino, this new limited edition drink sounds pretty cool.

According to baristas on social media, the Zombie Frappuccino will be available from October 26th to the 31st.

My first #baristalife post, I finally got to use some of my skills for our store👻 can't wait to try this new drink we will offer in late October! #starbucks #zombiefrappuccino #ilovemyjob A post shared by Carrie K. (@heycarriek) on Oct 12, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

Cosmo did a little more digging and found out that the green part of the drink will be green caramel apple flavored but no word on what the pink will be. Based on the photo it also looks like it’ll be topped with pink whipped cream.

Will you try one?

