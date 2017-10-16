Win Advanced Screening Passes to Marvel’s ‘Thor: Ragnorak’

Listen to Darik Kristofer and Britt Waters all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the advance screening of Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” on October 30, 2017, at the AMC Georgetown Theater. The all-star cast features Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins.

In “Thor: Ragnarok” Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok — the destruction of his home world and the end of Asgardian civilization — at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger, the Incredible Hulk!

“Thor: Ragnarok” thunders into U.S. theaters on November 3, but you can see it with 94.7 Fresh FM before everyone else

Courtesy of Marvel Studios