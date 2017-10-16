Win M&G Passes and Tickets to the Sold-Out Niall Horan Show

Photo: David Needleman

In celebration of the release of his upcoming album “Flicker,” 94.7 Fresh FM invites you to celebrate Niall Horan Day on October 20, 2017.

Listen all day Friday, October 20, for us to play a Niall Horan song. Once the song has played, listen for the cue to call for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Niall’s sold-out show at the Fillmore Silver Spring on November 4, 2017.

Win, and we’ll also throw in a pair of passes into an intimate sound check event before the show!

Catch his album “Flicker” in stores nationwide on October 20.

Courtesy of Capitol Music Group

