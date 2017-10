John Mayer celebrated his 40th birthday dressed like an 80 year old grandmother.

He was spotted walking through the airport in Rio wearing floral pajamas and socks with bright red sandals.

John Mayer Says Hello to 40 in PJs and $600 Sandals!!! https://t.co/Zbjo0F6I8J — TMZ (@TMZ) October 17, 2017

Let’s go turn 40 on an airplane. A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on Oct 15, 2017 at 3:46pm PDT

I have so many questions about this “birthday suit,” waiting to see if he comments or explains on Twitter soon.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.