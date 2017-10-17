Watch This Fit Mom Work Out on Her Target Run

While some people on Instagram chose to “shame” this fit mom for “obstructing the aisle” during her Target workout, I thinks she’s awesome.

First of all, she’s in amazing shape. I only wish I had the discipline to take such good care of myself. I ran a mile in just over 11 minutes yesterday and nearly collapsed.

Anyway, how fun is she – making the best of her Target run by multi-tasking and taking a quick break to do a few squats in the aisle? Then she does lunges as she pushes her daughter in the red shopping cart.

I have one word for the women who made nasty comments – jealous.

Anyway, here’s Sia Cooper’s Target workout.

Getting it done in @Target because it’s only the most magic place in the entire world (besides Disney world). So if you saw a weirdo working out in Target today-yup that was me! Who needs a friggin’ gym.🤷🏽‍♀️ A post shared by SIA COOPER (@diaryofafitmommyofficial) on Oct 2, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

