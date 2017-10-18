Moms Are Painting Pumpkins On Their Babies’ Butts for Halloween

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Some moms on Instagram are taking their fall photo shoots to the next level by painting pumpkins on their babies’ bare bottoms and sharing them with the hashtag #pumkinbutt.

Some think this is the cutest thing ever, others find it to be wrong and inappropriate.

Happy Fall Y'all❤️ #unitedbassclothing #imtocute #babys1sthalloween #mommylovesyou #pumpkinbutt

A post shared by United Bass Clothing Company (@unitedbass) on

Couldn't resist! #fallbaby #pumpkinbutt

A post shared by Jasmine Hill (@jhill0919) on

So what do you think? Cute or not so much?

 
