Moms Are Painting Pumpkins On Their Babies’ Butts for Halloween

Some moms on Instagram are taking their fall photo shoots to the next level by painting pumpkins on their babies’ bare bottoms and sharing them with the hashtag #pumkinbutt.
Some think this is the cutest thing ever, others find it to be wrong and inappropriate.
🔶️God gave us the absolute best pumpkins from his patch when he gave us these two INCREDIBLE girls!!! 🎃🌾🍁🌽🎃 We are so proud of these oh so sweet pumpkin pies of ours! 🔶️ #AmeliaandCassidee #twodaysapart #ThankYouLord #GodBlessed #CassideeCody #pumpkinbutt #toddlers #diy #buttcheeks #hellooctober🍁 #101517🎃
So what do you think? Cute or not so much?
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.
Follow Dana on Snapchat.