Moms Are Painting Pumpkins On Their Babies’ Butts for Halloween

Some moms on Instagram are taking their fall photo shoots to the next level by painting pumpkins on their babies’ bare bottoms and sharing them with the hashtag #pumkinbutt.

Some think this is the cutest thing ever, others find it to be wrong and inappropriate.

Happy Fall Y'all❤️ #unitedbassclothing #imtocute #babys1sthalloween #mommylovesyou #pumpkinbutt A post shared by United Bass Clothing Company (@unitedbass) on Oct 15, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

Couldn’t resist! #fallbaby #pumpkinbutt A post shared by Jasmine Hill (@jhill0919) on Oct 4, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

Like I need more reasons to not have Instagram… or a kid — Molly Rose Tarpey (@MollyRoseTarpey) October 17, 2017

This is disgusting. You can't just post a picture of a naked baby even if it's for something like this. This can easily be considered child porn. What makes it worse is that you're using the word "Hottest" for this. @BuzzFeed @NYPDnews. When something backfires on over PC people. — Nick Slayr Music (@NickSlayr) October 17, 2017

So what do you think? Cute or not so much?



