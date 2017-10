A barista on Reddit just leaked a picture of what he claims are this year’s Starbucks holiday cups.

Who else is offended by the new Starbucks holiday cups? #Triggered pic.twitter.com/pfR3JlWnTR — jason meredith (@jasonmeredith) October 19, 2017

If these are the real deal, do you think they will make everyone happy?

Are they too Christmas-y or not Christmas-y enough?

