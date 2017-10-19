PHOTO: Darik Kristofer Runs into Michael A. Taylor at Harris Teeter

94.7 Fresh FM on-air personality Darik Krisoter ran into Nationals outfielder, and playoff standout Michael A. Taylor at Harris Teeter Wednesday night.

Of course, they had to take a selfie.

“Doing some late night shopping at Harris Teeter with Michael A. Taylor. I offered to take him to Denny’s to get a Grand Slam, but he said he already had one…” Darik captioned the photo.

Taylor had a huge postseason for the Nationals, hitting the first grand slam in team history.

So, those groceries better have been on Darik ;).

Thanks for the invite, dude.