Win Advanced Screening Passes to See ‘Thor: Ragnorak’

Listen all weekend for your chance to win a pair of tickets to an advanced screening of MARVEL’s “Thor: Ragnarok” on October 30 at the AMC Georgetown Theater.

The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban with Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins.

Synopsis

Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against the Hulk, his former ally and fellow Avenger. Thor’s quest for survival leads him in a race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization.

MARVEL’s “Thor: Ragnarok” hits in theaters nationwide November 3rd but see it with 94.7 Fresh FM before everyone else!

Courtesy of Marvel Studios