Harry Styles Groped By Fans During Concert

Harry Styles’ attempt to get close to his fans during a concert over the weekend turned ugly when some people decided to put their hands where they didn’t belong.

Harry crouched down near the edge of the stage only to be groped in the crotch by some women and it was all caught on video.

Soon after this footage hit social media, #RespectHarry started trending on Twitter.

Do this instead. This is what you should do when you have the chance to be that close to him. #RespectHarry pic.twitter.com/cx9htuo2dp — Just Like Charisse🌈 (@RespectHarry_) October 23, 2017

Public Service Announcement: Celebrities are human beings. Harry Styles is a human being. He is not a sexual object #RespectHarry — Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) October 22, 2017

I've never been a fan of Harry Styles but sexual assault is NEVER okay, whether it's a man or woman, famous or not famous, everyone deserves their personal space and Harry's was taken away by a perverted "fan." THIS IS NOT OKAY. #RespectHarry — Megan🎶 :): (@LoveThemWell) October 23, 2017

I am absolutely disgusted at what happend to @Harry_Styles ,completely inappropriate and it clearly made him uncomfortable #RespectHarry ❤️ — Jayden High. (@JaydenHigh) October 23, 2017

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.