Harry Styles Groped By Fans During Concert

Photo: Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Harry Styles’ attempt to get close to his fans during a concert over the weekend turned ugly when some people decided to put their hands where they didn’t belong.

Harry crouched down near the edge of the stage only to be groped in the crotch by some women and it was all caught on video.

Soon after this footage hit social media, #RespectHarry started trending on Twitter.

 

