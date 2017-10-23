Homemade Starbucks Bacon & Gruyere Egg Bites…

It seems like everyone I know is obsessed with the Starbucks Bacon & Gruyere Sous Vide Egg Bites, and for good reason – they’re amazing. Fluffy, creamy, bacon-y, and a little spicy.

So @Starbucks has the best breakfast fast food I've literally ever seen/tasted!!!! Sous Vide Eggs, guyere and bacon!!! @StarbucksCanada pic.twitter.com/r9V8bScGNv — Gillian (@ocd_decorator) August 4, 2017

Sous vide is actually a cooking method that uses boiling water and requires a sous vide maker, so my quest to find a recipe for them without having to invest hundreds into said maker was pretty futile.

Until I saw this video Sunday morning…

I thought about making them all day and finally sent my husband to the grocery store to get the ingredients.

I know I’m not the only one who watches these chef videos on Facebook and thinks “that looks easy enough” and then I try to do it at home and it’s a disaster.

This one was actually pretty easy.

Here are all of the ingredients. I doubled the FlavCity recipe.

10 eggs

4 pieces of bacon, chopped into pieces

1 cup shredded gruyere cheese

1/2 cup cottage cheese

Salt & pepper to taste

The gruyere cheese isn’t cheap, by the way.

$8.29 for an 8oz chunk, just so you don’t have sticker shock like my husband did.

Dump all of the ingredients except for the bacon into a blender and mix until well combined.

I sprayed the heck out of my muffin tin with coconut oil spray because when I’ve tried to make other egg muffins in the past they’ve stuck to the pan like crazy.

Pour into greased muffin pan and then add the bacon bits on top.

A key element to this recipe is the pan of water that you have to put on the bottom rack of the oven before and during baking. I highly suggest using 2 hands to put the pan full of water into the oven. I tried doing it one-handed and couldn’t hold it steady.

Also, I suggest waiting until the water cools down inside the oven before taking it out. If you’ve never carried a pan full of water I can tell you it’s a lot more challenging than it would seem! The water just sloshes back and forth and you do not want to spill it while it’s boiling hot.

Anyway, my fears about the egg bites sticking to the pan were relieved when I checked on them to see they were sliding out on their own!

I’m not sure if it’s the moisture from the pan of water or the fact that I used a ton of coconut oil spray, but as you can see, they definitely did not stick!

So the big question… How did they compare to the Starbucks version?

I’m giving them a 7 out of 10.

Here’s why…

If you’ve had them at Starbucks, you know they have a little bit of a spicy kick to them. These are missing the kick. I had actually seen another recipe (one of many that require the actual sous vide maker) and they included a few drops of hot sauce. The recipe I used didn’t call for hot sauce, but now I wish I had used some.

The other thing I found is that these are a little bit drier than they should be… I think cooking them for 20-25 minutes instead of a full 30 would have been sufficient.

Still, if you’re into food prep, and don’t want to pay $5 and have to wait in the long drive-thru line for them every morning, this is a great recipe to try. I’ll be making them again soon and I’ll let you know how they come out with the hot sauce!

Let me also add that I was so proud of myself for making these last night. I also chopped up a nice salad to have for lunch today. I grabbed both the egg bites and salad out of the fridge this morning… and then left them on the kitchen counter.

Do you do food prep? Feel free to share your recipes with me!

