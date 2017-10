Taylor Swift is set to release the full music video for her new single “Ready For It” on Thursday, but for now she’s just sharing clips of it on Instagram.

And the latest one is quite revealing, to say the least.

She appears to be wearing some kind of a nude suit – she looks naked.

…Ready For It? Official Music Video out Thursday night. #ReadyForItMusicVideo A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:02am PDT

