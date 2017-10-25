Target Vows To Delay ‘Christmas Creep’ Until After Thanksgiving

Target is responding to customer complaints about retailers rushing into the Christmas season by promising to delay the “Christmas creep” this year. Many stores jump right from Halloween displays to Christmas, all but ignoring Thanksgiving.

“They want us to pause, and be really intentional and recognize Thanksgiving,” Target’s chief marketing officer Rick Gomez told the Associated Press. “What they don’t want us to do is go right into Christmas. So, we are going to respect that.”

So what are they going to do? Not much actually, but it’s a start.

Target still plans to make holiday merchandise available right after Halloween, but they intend to make the signage at the front of the store focused on Thanksgiving until late November.

Is this enough? When should they start selling Christmas stuff?

