Ellen DeGeneres Blasted for ‘Sexist’ Katy Perry Birthday Tweet

Ellen DeGeneres’ attempt at humor on Katy Perry’s 33rd birthday isn’t sitting well with some people on Twitter.

Ellen wished Katy well by posting a picture in which she’s staring at her breasts, along with the caption “time to bring out the big balloons.”

Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons! pic.twitter.com/w84DMphK3V — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 25, 2017

Some people think it’s funny, while others are going so far as to call her “Ellen Weinstein.”

Not appropriate, regardless of gender. I'd be offended if this tweet was about me on my birthday. — Janet (@janetcwalsh1) October 25, 2017

If a man posted this she would be saying how horrible it was, regardless of whether Katy was offended or not. Such hypocrisy. — TJ (@tj_gosselin) October 26, 2017

So… What do you think? Harmless humor or highly inappropriate?

