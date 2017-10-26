Ellen DeGeneres Blasted for ‘Sexist’ Katy Perry Birthday Tweet

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Ellen DeGeneres’ attempt at humor on Katy Perry’s 33rd birthday isn’t sitting well with some people on Twitter.

Ellen wished Katy well by posting a picture in which she’s staring at her breasts, along with the caption “time to bring out the big balloons.”

Some people think it’s funny, while others are going so far as to call her “Ellen Weinstein.”

So… What do you think? Harmless humor or highly inappropriate?

 

