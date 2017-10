This is supposedly the first picture of Khloe Kardashian’s baby bump.

I don’t see much, and Khloe hasn’t confirmed the reports yet, but her tummy does appear to be bulging a little bit.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.