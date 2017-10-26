This $2,495 Balenciaga Skirt Looks Just Like a Car Mat

Don’t you just love high fashion?

Balenciaga is now selling this “skirt” that looks exactly like a car mat for almost $2,500.

Biko, is this not car mat? Balenciaga is selling it for £1,700+ as a skirt pic.twitter.com/MJ9jTf7nj3 — Edward Israel-Ayide (@wildeyeq) October 26, 2017

Don’t believe me?

Click here to see it on their website. It’s literally called the “Car Design Skirt.”

This would actually be pretty awesome if you’re prone to spilling your coffee on your lap.

If you’re not down for spending $2,495 on a car mat skirt, you can go to Target and get a 4-pack of them for $9.99. I’m thinking a few of those big giant safety pins will do the trick to hold it around your waist.



