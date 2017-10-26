Tommy, Kelly & Jen Bring Back Old Taylor Swift at Vienna Halloween Parade

Look what you made them do!

Tommy, Kelly and Jen dressed up as different Taylor Swifts for the 71st Annual Vienna Halloween Parade.

See photos of the Old Taylor Swifts and the Vienna Halloween at 947FreshFM.com 🎃👻 A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

Tommy dressed as TSwift’s “You Belong with Me” character, while Jen was her Swan Lake ballerina in the “Shake It Off” video. Kelly opted for the circus ringmaster outfit Taylor wore at the 2012 MTV EMAs.

PHOTOS: City of Vienna’s 71st Annual Halloween Parade

Check out more pics from the parade below.

So this happened last night #OldTaylors So much fun in the @TownofViennaVA Halloween Parade! What's happening today? What's good? #TommyShow pic.twitter.com/LLEmoCPQsz — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) October 26, 2017

Have you ever MacGyver’ed your own Halloween costume? Listen to The Tommy Show talk DIY Halloween costumes with the Fresh Fam below:

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram