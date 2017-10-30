Netflix Cancels ‘House of Cards’ After Kevin Spacey Allegations

Netflix has decided to cancel original series “House of Cards” in the wake of Anthony Rapp’s allegations of sexual misconduct against Kevin Spacey.

After the upcoming sixth season airs next year, the show will end.

In an explosive BuzzFeed story, actor Anthony Rapp says Spacey befriended him while they both were performing on Broadway in 1986.

Rapp was 14 when he attended a party at a 26-year-old Spacey’s apartment. At the end of the night, Spacey “picked Rapp up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance.”

Spacey has since released a statement, choosing this moment to come out as gay, a move that brought the actor an avalanche of criticism.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram