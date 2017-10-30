Netflix Cancels ‘House of Cards’ After Kevin Spacey Allegations

Filed Under: Kevin Spacey, netflix
Kevin Spacey (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images For Netflix)

Netflix has decided to cancel original series “House of Cards” in the wake of Anthony Rapp’s allegations of sexual misconduct against Kevin Spacey.

After the upcoming sixth season airs next year, the show will end.

In an explosive BuzzFeed story, actor Anthony Rapp says Spacey befriended him while they both were performing on Broadway in 1986.

Rapp was 14 when he attended a party at a 26-year-old Spacey’s apartment. At the end of the night, Spacey “picked Rapp up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance.”

Spacey has since released a statement, choosing this moment to come out as gay, a move that brought the actor an avalanche of criticism.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

The District Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live