Selena Gomez and ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber were spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles recently, sparking a flurry of speculation.

Gomez is currently dating The Weeknd, so who’s to say what caused the two to reconnect

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez spotted at church together in LA after ‘friendly’ breakfast. pic.twitter.com/PDYbvxXhvz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 29, 2017

Justin Bieber meeting with Selena Gomez at her LA home. pic.twitter.com/e4Hbnlm3tU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 30, 2017

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/gXM5RRDnNH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 30, 2017

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez spotted having breakfast together. pic.twitter.com/3pbZKRYIPo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 29, 2017

