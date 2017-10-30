Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Just Broke Up

By Dana McKay

If you’ve been following the news about Selena Gomez spending a lot of time with Justin Bieber over the weekend, this will probably not surprise you.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are no longer dating.

According to People, they recently called it quits after 10 months of seeing each other.

Now the whole Justin thing makes a lot more sense… Do you think they’re getting together at her house, having breakfast together, and going to church together because they’re just friends?

I don’t.

