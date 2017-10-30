This Hilarious Instagram Account Is Dedicated To Being ‘Unspirational’

By Dana McKay
I think we all love a good inspirational quote here and there, but some people overdo it, don’t they?
I came across this Instagram account and it had me cracking up last night. My husband wanted to know what the heck I was laughing at.
It’s called Unspirational and it’s a collection of quotes that look like they’re going to inspire but they’re actually not inspiring at all. Some of them are just random statements and others are downright nasty.
Most of the funnier ones I can’t post here because they have inappropriate language… But I hope you enjoy.
