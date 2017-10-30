This Hilarious Instagram Account Is Dedicated To Being ‘Unspirational’

By Dana McKay

I think we all love a good inspirational quote here and there, but some people overdo it, don’t they?

I came across this Instagram account and it had me cracking up last night. My husband wanted to know what the heck I was laughing at.

It’s called Unspirational and it’s a collection of quotes that look like they’re going to inspire but they’re actually not inspiring at all. Some of them are just random statements and others are downright nasty.

💆 A post shared by Unspirational (@unspirational) on Jul 30, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

as always A post shared by Unspirational (@unspirational) on Jun 14, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

the world is not your oyster A post shared by Unspirational (@unspirational) on May 3, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

everything ends badly!!! A post shared by Unspirational (@unspirational) on Sep 22, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

Most of the funnier ones I can’t post here because they have inappropriate language… But I hope you enjoy.

