Win Tickets and M&G Passes to Not So Silent Night 2017

Filed Under: Dana McKay, darik kristofer, Not So Silent Night 2017

94.7 Fresh FM proudly presents the return of Not So Silent Night – November 30 at the Fillmore Silver Spring – featuring Andy Grammer, Rachel Platten and Andreas Moss, with more acts to be announced!

Listen to Dana McKay at 11:20 a.m. and Darik Kristofer at 4:10 p.m. this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show! Win and we will also send you home with a pair of meet and greet passes to meet Andy and Rachel the night of the show and a copy of their respective CDs “Magazines or Novels” and “Waves.”

Tickets to the show are on sale now through Live Nation, Ticketmaster and the Fillmore Silver Spring box office, but you could win this week and experience the show like no one else!

Courtesy of Live Nation, Hollywood Records and Columbia Records

More from Dana McKay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

The District Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live