Listen to Britt Waters at 7:50 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled – coming to Capital One Arena on March 24, 2018.

Tickets go on sale November 3rd through Live Nation, Tickemaster and the Capital One Arena box office but win your way in for FREE with 94.7 Fresh FM all this week.

Courtesy of Live Nation