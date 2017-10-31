Loudon County Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Rose McGowan

WARNING: A tweet embedded in this post contains foul language.

By Dana McKay

Rose McGowan has been very vocal about holding Harvey Weinstein accountable for his actions, but now she’s facing some legal troubles of her own.

According to the Associated Press, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department obtained a warrant for her arrest for felony possession of a controlled substance. She reportedly flew into Dulles Airport on January 20 and left personal belongings on the plane. Police say the items she left behind tested positive for traces of narcotics. The warrant was issued in Loudon County on February 1 and has been entered into the national database.

She has not commented to the press yet, but this tweet seems to sum up how she feels about the allegations.

Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSESHIT. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017

