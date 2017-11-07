Jennifer Garner Walks Pet Chicken Named Regina George

By Dana McKay

Jennifer Garner has a pet chicken named Regina, as in Regina George from Mean Girls.

Even more bizarre, she likes to put the chicken on a leash and take her for a walk.

Add this to the list of reasons why she’s one of my favorite celebrities. So down to earth and hilarious.

 

