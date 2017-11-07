Jennifer Garner Walks Pet Chicken Named Regina George

By Dana McKay
Jennifer Garner has a pet chicken named Regina, as in Regina George from Mean Girls.
Even more bizarre, she likes to put the chicken on a leash and take her for a walk.
If there isn't a Chicken Lady Day 🐣, there really should be. Man, my life gets more exciting all the time. —– Meet one of our ladies, 🐔Regina George. Regina loves long walks, dehydrated bugs, and kale. Regina hates….carbs. #shesanicechickenbutaMeanGirl #MeanGirlsthemovie #ithinkshehasaburnbook #cluckcluck
Add this to the list of reasons why she’s one of my favorite celebrities. So down to earth and hilarious.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.
Follow Dana on Snapchat.