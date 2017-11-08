Nick Jonas is Using Twitter to Fight Social Injustice

The 25-year-old singer is using the new 280-character count to talk seriously with his fans.

“Beyond my thoughts and prayers I am making a commitment that my social media platforms will be used as a tool to find governmental and social resolutions,” Jonas tweeted.

🙏🏼 go to my twitter for everything. A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Nov 7, 2017 at 9:20pm PST

In a series of night tweets, he voiced his opinion on recent shootings, terror attacks, racism, discrimination and even natural disasters.

Hopefully the new character limit comes with more inspiration and less cyberbullying.

