Nick Jonas is Using Twitter to Fight Social Injustice

Filed Under: Britt Waters, Britt's Buzz, Character count, cyber bullying, new twitter, Nick Jonas, Nick Jonas Twitter, social injustice, twitter
Photo: Rowan

The 25-year-old singer is using the new 280-character count to talk seriously with his fans.

“Beyond my thoughts and prayers I am making a commitment that my social media platforms will be used as a tool to find governmental and social resolutions,” Jonas tweeted.

🙏🏼 go to my twitter for everything.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

In a series of night tweets, he voiced his opinion on recent shootings, terror attacks, racism, discrimination and even natural disasters.

Hopefully the new character limit comes with more inspiration and less cyberbullying.

Follow Britt and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Britt and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

More from Britt Waters
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

The District Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live