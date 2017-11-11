Win Not So Silent Night Tix & a Squisito Pizza & Pasta Gift Card

94.7 Fresh FM proudly presents the return of Not So Silent Night – November 30 at the Fillmore Silver Spring featuring Andy Grammer, Rachel Platten, Andreas Moss, Whitney Woerz and the Cardinal Shehan School Choir (Presented by DARCARS)!

Listen to 94.7 Fresh FM all weekend for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show, plus a $50 gift card to Squisito Pizza & Pasta so you can enjoy dinner before the show!

Tickets to the show are on sale now through Live Nation, Ticketmaster and the Fillmore Silver Spring box office, but you can win your way in this weekend!

Courtesy of Live Nation and Squisito Pizza & Pasta